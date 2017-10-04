K1.2mil robbery case starts

A man charged with armed robbery at the Tropic Air loading shed in Port Moresby last year appeared at the National Cort in Waigani yesterday.

Jeremiah Kundi appeared for his first mention before Justicea Panuel Mogish and his case was deferred to allow for lawyers to prepare directions.

Kundi was committed to appear at the National Court for listings on Sept 19 by the Committal Court in Waigani. He was charged with stealing K1.195 million from the staff of Tropic Air.

He was also alleged to have been armed with three pistols and used violence against the airline staff at 7-Mile.

Justice Panuel Mogish has listed the case for pre-trial review statements to be filed including a notice of appearance to be filed by Kundi’s lawyer from the Office of the Public Solicitor.

