K1.3bn-plus pumped into economy

THE forestry industry contributed more than K1.3 billion to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015, a conference in Madang was told yesterday.

Rimbunan Hijau (PNG) Ltd compliance manager Simon Peter said the Government received K282 million in export tax and another K29 million in various other levies.

In addition, K73 million was paid as royalties to landowners, he told a PNG Forest Authority Mamose conference.

Peter said the forest industry had contributed significantly to the country’s economy and national development.

“It has over the years invested some US$600m (K1.87bn)-US$700m (K2.2bn) and directly employed up to 15,000 people,” he said.

The companies, he added, had also built schools, roads, bridges and aid posts in the rural villages.

Peter said 79 per cent of the country’s 46 million hectares was covered with forest but not all had commercial potential.

“About 55 per cent of it can be used by the industry while the rest of the land and forest areas provided many opportunities for wildlife protection and conservation,” he said.

SME Corporation manager (training and information) Peter Piawu said landowners in the forest industry had the potential to earn small-medium enterprise status depending on how many trees they planted and how they managed them.

He said they were entitled to become SMEs if their income from timber and log sales exceeded K10 million a year.

