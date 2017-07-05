K1.6mil pair to return to court

By DEMAS TIEN

A couple convicted of misappropriating K1.6 million intended for projects in Milne Bay will return to court on Oct 2 to inform the Waigani National Court on the progress of the projects.

Christopher Hulape and his wife Agnes were convicted on Nov 11 last year for misappropriating the money intended for building a community learning and research centre and three markets in the Kiriwina-Goodenough district in Milne Bay.

The court in its decision on sentence on Dec 28 last year gave the couple 12 months to arrange with contractors and implement the projects at their own cost.

According to the court, failure by the couple to implement the project would result in them serving a five-year jail term with hard labour.

The couple informed the court on Monday that building materials have been brought to the project site and the projects were ready to be implemented.

Christopher was a director of a company called Torch Bearer Productions and his wife Agnes was the only shareholder of the company.

The company was nominated to carry out the projects after the project proposals were submitted to the Department of National Planning and Monitoring.

The department raised a cheque of K1.6 million on Feb 23, 2011, to the company which was deposited into the company’s account on March 23, 2011. Upon clearance of the cheque, withdrawals were made from April 4, 2011, until the account was depleted. The district administration terminated the contract on Aug 29, 2011 because 10 months had passed and the projects were not delivered.

The court found that payments were made to Kepmart Trading, Kepmart Plant Hire and John Seeto to purchase materials and provide services for the delivery of the projects but the materials were never supplied by the companies.

