K1.8bil credit facility established

Oil Search has signed documentation with a 14-member bank group for a new five-year, non-

amortising, revolving credit facility of US$600 million (K1.856 billion).

The banking group includes the four major Australian domestic banks, one Papua New Guinean bank and nine international

banks.

According to Oil Search, this new facility is in addition to the two existing bilateral facilities totalling US$250 million (K773.7 million), taking the group’s total available facilities to US$850 million (K2.630 billion), all of which remain undrawn.

Combined with the company’s cash balance, the total liquidity is currently in excess of US$1.7 billion (K5.26 billion).

The new corporate facility replaces a US$500 million non-amortising revolving credit facility due to expire in October 2017. Oil Search’s managing director Peter Botten said: “We wish to thank the banks for their ongoing support of Oil Search and their endorsement of Papua New Guinea as an attractive country for investment.

“Given the strong demand from existing and new lenders and attractive terms offered, we have increased the size of the facility from our original target of US$500 million (K1.54 billion) to US$600 million (K1.856 billion).

“The new facility will provide us with funding flexibility for the next phase of LNG development and expansion in Papua New Guinea, while we also continue to progress focused exploration and appraisal activities.”

