K1.9mil upgrade for road

THE stretch of Butibam Road from Butibam to Kamkumung villages, in Lae, Morobe, will be resealed at a cost of K1.9 million.

The Morobe government is funding the project. The 1.5-kilometre project starts at the Busu Road intersection and will be done by construction company JV PNG Investment Construction Ltd.

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru launched the project at Butibam village on Saturday, with the event celebrated by people from Butibam, Hengali and Ahi villages.

“We estimated for resealing work of 1.5 kilometre of Butibam Road to be completed within eight weeks, and the work to start immediately,” said Naru.

He urged villagers to be patient and cooperate with the contractor to see the project completed on time.

