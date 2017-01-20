K1 million subsidy set for ENB students

AN education subsidy of K1m has been earmarked for students from Pomio district in East New Britain attending tertiary institutions around the country.

Pomio MP Elias Kapavore said, the tertiary students’ subsidy programme was available again this year.

He said his electoral team had taken ownership of the revised district training and development policy endorsed by the Pomio district development authority last month.

There was a funding criteria for eligible applicants.

Kapavore said the district had learnt enough lessons last year and were determined to achieve tangible results this year.

He said the scheme was not intended to remove the responsibility of the parents but to assist wherever financial difficulties were faced.

To be eligible for funding support, the students or their parents’ names must be in the common roll of their wards or LLG. At least one parent must be from Pomio, and evidence to show that the parents had been paying tax to the LLGs.

Kapavore said the programme should eventually contribute to the balanced development of the human resource or the workforce in the district.

