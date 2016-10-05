K100 million power station under construction

By JUNIOR UKAHA

A NEW U$30 million (K100 million) diesel-powered power station is being built in Munum outside Lae to help meet the shortfall in electricity supply in the city and the Wafi gold mine.

The four-hectare Garafuzi power station is being constructed by Doosan Engine PNG Limited, a subsidiary of South Korean engineering firm Daewoo Construction Limited.

Work on the facility started in 2014 and is progressing on schedule, according to the developer.

Jin Hwan An, the site general manager, said the power station would supply 34 megawatts of power to Wafi and Lae.

He said the power would be synchronised with the supply from the Ramu Grid by PNG Power Limited.

Bulolo MP Sam Basil said he was pleased to see that another power station was being built.

Related