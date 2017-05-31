K10mil for courthouse not missing: Salamo

CHIEF Justice Sir Salamo Injia has brushed aside claims that the K10 million budgeted for the new Wewak courthouse had gone missing.

He said in Wewak last Friday that the judiciary had received only K5 million from the Finance Department.

“Of the K5 million, close to K2 million was used to carry

out civil work on site,” Sir Salamo said.

“What you are seeing here (at Kreer Heights) is where the K2 million went to. If you carry out civil work of this nature, it will not cost K2 million. But we did it in 2004, 2005, 2006 thereabouts. The other K3.2 million is sitting in a trust account that I created when I became chief justice.”

Sir Salmao clarified that the project for the new courthouse at Wewak had been delayed since 2006 because the judiciary had been engaged in a

court litigation over the awarding of the contract.

“Fortunately the court case came to an end (in 2015) and the judiciary and the government were successful,” Sir Salamo said.

Sir Salamo was in Wewak with East Sepik Governor Sir Michael Somare on Friday to officiate in the ground-breaking ceremony for the new sub regional

court house which will cost about K20 million.

