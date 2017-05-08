K10mil not enough for roads only, says MP

By DAPHNE WANI

MAPRIK MP John Simon says people should take care of developments in rural areas, particularly those to do with accessibility to basic services.

Simon, who is the Deputy Speaker of National Parliament told his people to understand that the district services improvement programme (DSIP) funds could not be used on building road infrastructures alone.

He said K10 million was not enough to build roads alone considering that the district had 160km of roads and if he concentrated on building roads, people would be dying because of lack of healthcare services.

“I would have secured other donor fundings as well but my election victory was disputed by the former MP. For three years I was battling for my victory in court and that never gave me any opportunity to do anything,” Simon said.

“Every development that I have done in Maprik is proper management of DSIP and not donor funding or assistance.”

Simon said people should be aware that there were other needs such as health, education, law and justice, agriculture and livestock and they all relied on district funds.

There were complaints about the poor condition of the Brugam Road and the public want the newly elected member to concentrate more on building roads.

