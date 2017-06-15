K12mil office for fresh crop agency planned

By TONY PALME

FRESH Produce Development Agency will build a new head office in Goroka.

The K12 million complex will be funded by the Government.

Agriculture and Livestock Secretary Dr Vele Pat Ila’ava, FPDA chairman Fabian Chow and Goroka town manager Harold Abori officiated at the ground breaking at the site of the new office on Tuesday.

Construction of the three-storey building will start in two weeks and will be completed in 18 months.

Worinu said FPDA was 29 years old and ready to implement the plans and visions of the Government.

He said that it was a significant event for FPDA and its farmers and stakeholders in Eastern Highlands and PNG.

He thanked the Government supporting FPDA because it was an important agency that generated a lot of revenue for the country.

“Government felt that FPDA was doing a good job humbly and it felt it was right to recognise it.

“Farmers will now have a model office,” Worinu said.

Chow said the new office would be the centre of agricultural development in the Highlands region.

He added that it would be a multi-purpose building that would coordinate all farmers in Eastern Highlands, Chimbu, Jiwaka, Western Highlands, Enga, Southern Highlands and Hela.

“This office will teach people in the rural areas to grow quality fresh produce and generate income to sustain their livelihoods.

“The office has been our dream for a long time. It is an impossible dream coming true.”

The new complex will be on Section 2, Allotment 7, formerly occupied by National Housing Corporation.

