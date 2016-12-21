K16m used on projects, says Pim

By JAMES APA GUMUNO

THE K16 million paid to the Hagen Urban local level government was spent according to the council’s annual budget, according to council manager Pious Pim.

He told The National yesterday that the money paid by the National Housing Corporation in 2012 following a 10-year court battle was used on projects approved and budgeted by the councilors.

He said the National Housing Corporation had owed the council outstanding land rates and rentals.

Pim was reacting to allegations raised by the new Mt Hagen City Commission that the money had been misused.

He said the money was deposited into the district treasury account.

“Whoever wants to know more about the money and how it was spent – the records are with the treasury office,” he said.

Pim said he had no authority and didn’t commit the money to any unbudgeted expenses.

“Such false and misleading allegations are only trying to preempt the auditor’s reports which are yet to be presented to Parliament,” he said.

He said their books were audited last year for the financial year 2011-2014.

Pim said another audit was carried out this year for the financial year ending 2015.

He said Parliament had the power to go through the reports and any misuse or missing funds would be investigated.

