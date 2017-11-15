K170,000 Customs case goes to court

A man who allegedly obtained K170,000 by false pretence appeared before the Waigani Committal Court yesterday.

Michael Elijah, 27, from Misima Island in Milne Bay is alleged to have falsely received the cash from the managing director of Yonnie Ltd, Jeremiah Jerrifia, for customs clearance purposes on different occasions from Nov 16, 2016 to Nov 7, 2017.

He was also allegedly to have emailed the managing director of Choulai Ltd, Maxwell Yen, on June 20 this year.

The matter was reported to the CID at the Central police headquarters at Gordon who later apprehended and charged the accused.

Elijah was charged with a count of dishonestly applying to his own use K170,000 and a count of false pretence.

Magistrate Ben Kome read the charges to the accused and adjourned the case to Dec 5 for police to complete their investigations.

Like this: Like Loading...