K1m more for scholarships

THE Morobe executive council has allocated an additional K1 million for the Gerson-Solulu scholarship programme.

The council chaired by Governor Kelly Naru decided yesterday to look for the funds in the provincial education budget for the programme.

The Gerson-Solulu scholarship programme was initiated by former Governor Luther Wenge to assist Morobe students attending tertiary institutions.

Provincial education chairman Andrew Gena said the decision was made after students had protested the reduction in fees paid under the scholarship.

The provincial government had initially allocated K4 million for the scholarship programme for this year which students were not happy about.

The programme usually gets K5 million funding annually.

“The provincial executive council agreed to allocate an additional K1million for this programme,” Gena said.

“We have directed the administration to look for funds within the education budget for this year and channel it to the Gerson-Solulu scholarship programme.

“It is an important programme and we will ensure that we continue to support it.”

Gena said the students had been told of the decision.

Morobe Tertiary Students Union president Hans Gwaiko told The National that the 3000-plus students were relieved by the decision of the council.

“We have received a good response from our leaders,” Gwaiko said.

