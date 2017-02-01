K1m to be used to pay fees: Potape

By GYNNIE KERO

HELA Governor Francis Potape says K1 million from the provincial budget will be used to pay fees for new and continuing students from the province attending tertiary institutions next week.

He said that yesterday while thanking the Government for approving a K441.1 million budget for Hela.

He urged contractors who abandoned projects to be on the ground as he would start the implementation of the budget next week.

“The K1 million is only for students going to tertiary institutions,” Potape said.

“My officers are finalising the list – names of students, which institutions they are going to and how much we are paying.

“I’m going to Hela on the weekend to send off students going to tertiary institutions.

“I will be back in the province by Saturday to implement the budget.

“Most contractors who left work must return to Hela to continue work on the projects.

“Hela is in good hands and this is demonstrated in the budget submitted on Monday (last week) and approved on Friday.

“I commend the Treasurer for approving the budget. My job now is to implement it starting next week and see changes in Hela.”

The key areas of budget include:

Roads and bridges – K100 million (23 per cent);

land acquisition and buildings – K100 million (23 per cent);

law and order – K20 million (5 per cent);

agriculture and business – K30 million (7 per cent);

Health – K20 million (5 per cent);

education – K30 million (7per cent);

growth centre and electricity – K40 million (10 per cent);

LLGs and wards support – K10 million (2.5 per cent); and,

Sports – K7 million (1.6 percent).

Like this: Like Loading...