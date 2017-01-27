K2.5bn generated yearly

By HELEN TARAWA

THE PNG Customs Services generates K2.5 billion – including import goods and services tax (GST) – every year which it intends to contribute to the 2017 national budget, Commissioner Ray Paul says.

Paul told The National that it was a big call but with the container examination facility now opened, they hoped to improve revenue collection by 10 to 15 per cent.

He said the Customs Services had in the past five years generated a revenue of about K11.9 billion from the K235 million the Government provided.

“For Customs, we are expected to bring in about K2.5 billion that we declare as the GST that they pay to customs plus the other taxes, important duties, exercise duties, local exercise and all the other revenue. With the level of technology we have, we need to do our best,” Paul said.

He warned importers to correctly make their declarations to Customs and follow proper processes.

“For the importing community, let me just warn you that you may be running way from Customs now but you never know tomorrow we will catch up with you. And you are not the only one,” he said.

“The only thing we require from you is to declare correctly to customs all that you importing and you can sleep well and that will be good for you as a business.”

Paul said Customs services was improving on the land border directorate. It intends to open about 15 more new border posts along the border with Indonesia.

He said using the media to tell the people about the (tax) amnesty had worked to their advantage too.

“We intend to also deliver this year the e-payment where BPNG will be involved in so that we get the real time cash on hand,” he said.

