K2.7mil deal set to train Lihir farmers

THE PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment will help train farmers on Lihir in New Ireland following the

signing of a deal in Kokopo last Thursday.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the university will implement training for farmers in the Nimamar LLG at the cost of K2.7million over five years.

The Kairak Vudal Resource Training Centre will implement its Integrated Agricultural Training Programme.

A first memorandum was signed in 2006 for five years but only lasted three years.

Vice-Chancellor Professor John Warren said the resources were there for us to use but in a sensible way.

He said the resources were used in technology. For example, gold is important in making mobile phones and computers.

“But we need to realise that at the end of that day, once we’ve taken these resources, we need to put things back.

“In science, the term used is restoration ecology,” he said.

Ambrose Silul, president of the Nimamar local-level government and deputy governor of New Ireland, said the memorandum of understanding would foster and achieve sustainable economic development in the province.

