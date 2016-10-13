K2 million for police housing in Vanimo

SANDAUN Governor Amkat Mai says K2 million from the Provincial Service Improvement Programme has been allocated to build police quarters in Vanimo.

He said there was a need to increase police manpower and capacity in West Sepik and along the border with Indonesia for security purposes.

There are only six police officers at the border post who do not have any vehicle.

“We (Sandaun government) need to increase the police in Wutung because that’s where the Batas (trading place) is,” Mai said.

“A lot of smuggling is happening because our police officers for the last five years don’t have any vehicles.

“PNG soldiers caught a number of smugglers bringing guns into the country.

“We have a very good relationship with the Indonesian military and police. Because of that, the risk is minimised. But that does not mean that we shouldn’t be on our toes every time.”

He said there was an incident in which five high-powered guns were sneaked through Vanimo police, Aitape, Wewak, Angoram and Bogia. Talidig police (outside Madang town) finally discovered the guns.

“I told police along the border I want random checks on vehicles without notice,” Mai said.

“The provincial government needs water policing boats. I already got one but it had engine problems.

“Three years now it hasn’t been fixed and is sitting in Madang.”

