K20 million approved for highway

WORKS Minister Francis Awesa says Cabinet has approved K20 million to upgrade the 9-Mile to Bulolo Highway in Morobe over the next three years.

He was responding to Bulolo MP Sam Basil’s call for urgent funding to fix the damaged sections of the highway from Lae city, Huon Gulf, Menyamya and Bulolo.

Basil told parliament that this was an important economic road link for companies such as Zenag Chicken, PNG Forest Products, Wafi Golpu Joint Venture and local coffee farmers.

He said several sections of the highway had deteriorated or even closed over the years.

Awesa concurred with Basil that the Wau-Bulolo road was important as it would serve the new mine as well.

“Works Department is addressing those immediate sites you (Basil) are referring to,” he said.

“For long term, Cabinet already approved on Monday to put K20 million a year, into the 9-Mile up to Wau-Bulolo.

“K20 million will be put in for the next three years.

“I have immediately put in K500,000, which will go to Harmony mine.

The money will be used to maintain that section of the road.

“Situation (on highway) is prevalent and is getting more and more an issue because of the weather.

