Where is the K2000 scholarship fund?

ALLOW me to raise my concern on so called Kila Haoda scholarship for central tertiary students.

We have been waiting and waiting to hear from the honourable central governor’s office about what is happening with the K2000 he promised to pay for all the central tertiary students who applied for the scholarship at the start of this year and were given guarantee letters.

We have been waiting and it’s almost coming to the end of first. Please can someone from the governor’s office explain to us as we are depending on this promised money before semester one ends.

Nanei Zacks

