K20,000 pledged towards museum

By ZACHERY PER

EASTERN Highlands Governor Julie Soso has committed K20,000 towards the establishment of the first Highlands regional memorial museum at Wandi near Kundiawa town in Chimbu.

The museum will be called Kondom Agaundo Memorial Museum after pioneer politician Kondom Agaundo.

It will host a collection of information on political developments in the Highlands.

Soso said she felt obliged to support because her late father Soso Subi was one of the pioneer politicians from the Eastern part of the Highlands region who contributed immensely towards the developments during the colonial days.

“It is fitting to contribute towards this worthy initiative and to have historical information for the future generations to use,” she said.

Soso said she would provide historical information of her father Subi to be part of the collection at the museum.

It will be built next to Agaundo’s graveyard at Wandi section along the Highlands Highway.

Like this: Like Loading...