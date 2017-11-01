K200,000 bridge to make life easier

A steel deck bridge funded by the Asian Development Bank has been built to link remote Central villages with Port Moresby.

The K200,000 bridge will now enable Paitana, Rapa, Mou, Babiko and Iropa villager in the Kairuku district in to travel by vehicles to have easy access to goods and services after the old timber deck bridge got washed away by heavy flooding.

The villagers used to 20km to the main Hiritano Highway to get on PMVs to travel to Port Moresby

The bridge was built under the ADB programme that involved funding components from the Department of Works Department and the district service improvement programme.

Kairuku-Hiri MP Peter Isoaimo, when opening the bridge last week, thanked the Works Department for helping the Kairu-Hiri district in funding bridges at Laloki, Brown River and Angabanga.

Isoaimo said the district was focusing on rolling out a small business programme, a rural housing scheme, economic and community development programmes.

“This bridge will help me implement my projects to benefit such remote people in my electorate. And I want my people to have access with better road networks and bridges done.”

