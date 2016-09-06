K200,000 more to host tourism expo

By TAUNA GEORGE

TOURISM initiatives in Papua New Guinea may be on the way to achieving positive outcomes through efforts by the minister responsible as well as a busy 2016 calendar.

And what better way to further boost these initiatives than with funding support.

The Office of Tourism, Arts and Culture yesterday presented K200,000 to its agencies, Tourism Promotion Authority and Tourism Industry Association, to host the 2016 Lukim PNG Nau Expo and Tourism Week from Sept 21-27.

According to Alice Kuaningi of TPA, the expo to be held at the International Convention Centre in Port Moresby, would be open to the public including international tourism players, especially those in the airline industry.

Kuaningi said the public would be invited to attend from Sept 21-23 while the remaining four days would see local tourism exhibitors interact with their counterparts from abroad to find ways to market and hopefully open up potential local tourism flight routes and destinations.

“We have invited industry wholesalers, managers and agents from the United Kingdom, Australia, Japan and New Zealand to attend the workshop where they would hold discussions with exhibitors and sign deals.”

She said the expo would help their efforts in finding ways to grow the industry.

Kuaningi said: “We would be encouraging PNG locals to travel more frequently domestically.”

