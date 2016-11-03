K200m-plus spent on police

THE Government has spent more than K200 million on the police modernisation programme and housing scheme, Prime Minister Peter O’Neill says.

He said under this programme, the Government was improving the working conditions for policemen and women throughout the country.

O’Neill was responding to Lae MP Loujaya Kouza who claimed the contractor for a housing project at Bumbu Police Barracks in Lae had not delivered the project despite being paid up front. She asked if those houses would be completed before 2017 and if anything was being done to the contractor.

“I am not familiar with this particular issue but I will get the police minister to make a detailed reasons to the questions,” O’Neill told Parliament.

“We’ve seen so many occasions, contractors given full payments for the building of State institutional houses all around the country but many of them are not completed.

“The police force needs to enforce strictly that it is important for their members to have their houses completed on a timely basis.

“We are trying to improve the working conditions of the policemen and women throughout the nation where many of them do not have proper and decent houses to live and work in.

“It is imprudent that we are continuing that programme and we are doing so in the coming years.

“I will get the police minister to give a response on the police housing in detail.”

Related