K22m in trust: Soso

By MALUM NALU

EASTERN Highlands Governor Julie Soso says the K22 million allocated by the Government for the development of the Goroka market is still sitting in a trust account.

She told The National in Goroka on Friday that the market should have been developed but for a legal challenge by Goroka MP Bire Kimisopa over who should develop it.

Meantime, pigs from Soso’s Asariyufa village continue to roam freely through the market.

Vendors sell their fresh produce sitting on the ground.

“I want to make it clear to the people of Eastern Highlands, and especially the vendors in Goroka Market, that I’m very sorry for the sad situation,” Soso said.

“We are not in control of the project now.

“It is now in the hands of the (provincial) administrator.

“The K22 million is in a trust account of the Eastern Highlands’ operating account.

“Any Governor that comes in (after the election) must use that K22 million and we will have a market in place.

“Because it’s in the heart of Goroka town, I was looking at a house that will be an iconic building for the town.

“Unfortunately, myself and Bire Kimisopa have been going to court (over the market).

“Everyone knows about it. It was all about who will implement the funds.”

