K24,000 raised on thankgiving Sunday

Koki United Church in the east Port Moresby circuit raised K24,000 in its annual thanksgiving day last Sunday.

Thanksgiving has been a core activity of the church and money is used to sustain the work of the church.

Last Sunday, eight fellowship groups, ministries and the mission station participated in the special event.

The fellowship groups that participated were Badili canoe section, KV Waiori, Hula, Moapa, Keapara, Mailu and Gulf.

Congregation pastor Rev Koia Igo encouraged members of the church to give to God whole-heartedly, without pride and boast.

“God wants your commitment, dedication, obedience and respect and not your differences, separation and ignorance,” he said.

