K25.3mil for hospital

By PETER WARI

PEOPLE of Nipa in Southern Highlands are celebrating the opening of their new K25.3 million hospital.

It was opened by Prime Minister Peter O’Neill on Thursday accompanied by Health Minister Michael Malabag and Finance Minister James Marape. O’Neill said the hospital would benefit thousands of people in Southern Highlands and in the Komo-Margarima district of Hela.

“It was the Government’s policy for free health care and improved health services in the country,” he said.

“The opening of the district hospital is a milestone achievement for the people of the province.”

Health Minister Michael Malabag said the Health department

had given it a Level Three certification.

“The Southern Highlands Provincial Health Authority will be responsible for staffing and procurement of medical equipment and medicine,” he said.

The Government gave K15 million, the Southern Highlands government contributed K6 million, Kumuls Petroleum Holdings Limited put in K4 million and the Nipa-Kutubu district development authority gave K300,000.

Like this: Like Loading...