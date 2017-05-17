K250,000 Hanta market construction on target

THE construction of the K250,000 Hanta market in Lae is progressing well with the contractor hiring youths to assist in the work.

The market was funded by the Lae District Development Authority under MP Loujaya Kouza.

Hahebou Construction Limited has been working on the project with labour provided by 25 youths.

The company’s Lae branch director Adam Steven Orong said work had been progressing well with the workers learning as they progresses.

“We are working on the concrete base now with 80 per cent of the work completed,” Orong said.

“Guttering and tanks are to be installed and the vendors will move in soon.”

He said the youths were learning basic building skills as the work progressed.

“They are unskilled so we are also building them up as well,” Orong said.

Vendors previously used umbrellas, coconut leaves and tents for shelter and always faced difficulty during strong winds and rainy days but this would end when the market is built.

