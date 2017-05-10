K26,000 gang theft in Gulf results in death of hotel duty manager

A SENIOR manager of a Port Moresby hotel was killed in Gulf last Wednesday after he and his gang allegedly robbed K26,000 from a store, acting provincial police commander Michael Pakyei said yesterday.

“The victim was part of a 10-man gang who were armed with two home-made guns, two factory-made pistols and bush knives when they robbed a store at Uamai village at about 11am.”

Pakyei said that the gang had gone to the village from Port Moresby on a dinghy.

“They went to the store and held up the security guards. The victim then ordered the manager to go into the office to remove the money from the safe. However, when he was leaving the manager’s office in the store, he got trapped when the door suddenly shut.

“His fellow gang members quickly escaped leaving him behind.”

Pakyei said the security guards hit his head and he fell down and one of them chopped him in the leg and head with an axe.

Pakyei said that police were called to the store and took him to the hospital but he died on the way due to loss of blood.

His body was brought to the Port Moresby General Hospital morgue.

Pakyei said that the deceased who was a duty manager with a hotel in Port Moresby, had four children and was from a mixed parentage of Milne Bay and Weste-

rn Highlands.

Like this: Like Loading...