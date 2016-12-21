K263m budget for ENB

By ELIZABETH VUVU

EAST New Britain has approved a budget of K263 million for next year, focusing on infrastructure projects and the development of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

Governor Ereman ToBaining Jr said the K263,794,280 budget was a 16 per cent increase from this year’s one of K247,786,500.

He said the past 10 years had seen the province invest in institutional capacity building and people empowerment.

“If we empower people economically, enhancing choice and access to markets will be at a prevailing rate,” ToBaining said.

Economic development is one of nine key strategic result areas East New Britain had been prioritising in its budgets in recent years.

“Next year, economic development will get K46,699,820,” he said.

“The main feature is maintaining East New Britain’s drive for economic growth at all levels and will see a major push for cocoa downstream processing plus growing SMEs.”

ToBaining challenged the private sector in East New Britain to continue partnering the provincial government in exploring economic options.

The provincial internal revenue for next year is forecast to be K29,000,000 from the goods and services tax, licensing fees and commercial earnings.

