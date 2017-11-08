K27,000 donation to help Maprik students with tuition fees

Maprik students at the University of PNG and the Don Bosco Technological Institute in Port Moresby received a total of K27,000 from their MP John Simon last Friday.

The money will go towards settling the outstanding fees owed to the two institutions.

Simon presented a cheque for K18,900 to Killion Wambeli, a third-year Bachelor in Business Management student who received it on behalf of 21 Maprik students at UPNG.

Another cheque for K8,100 was presented to third-year student Desma Satuheni which will settle outstanding fees for nine students at the DBTI.

“When I won the election in 2013, I made a commitment to continue to assist students to support the human resources in Maprik district. For that reason today I decided to continue assisting,” Simon said.

“We have been assisting with K1,500 for each student but unfortunately I have not received any DSIP funds for this year,” Simon said.

He said K500,000 was taken from the K1million in DSIP funds from 2016 to support students this year.

Simon said he would be travelling to other provinces to also present cheques to students in tertiary institutions.

“I had to do this because schools will be closing up soon and students have been calling me asking me to fund their outstanding fees, like I have always been doing.

“The outstanding payments have kept the students from receiving their certificates, graduating or continuing their studies.”

Simon advised the students to go home this festive season and assist their parents in raising their school fees for next year.

He also called on parents in to set their priorities right.

“When you have children and you send them to school, you must also have a budget to pay for their school fees.”

