K280,000 allocated for road maintenance

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Markham district and Morobe provincial government have allocated K280,000 to maintain the road into the interior Leron-Wantoat area, district chief executive officer John Orebut says.

The Leron-Wantoat road, like many provincial roads, contributes to Morobe’s economy.

Orebut said that the district administration through its existing partnership with the Department of Works allocated K200,000 to move an excavator and a D6 bulldozer on site to commence maintenance work from Leron Bridge (main highway) to Tamaman.

The provincial government also allocated K80,000 to Popoit Construction Company, a local contractor, to begin from Tamaman to Wantoat station.

Orebut refuted a claim by a hospital administrator that the current road condition had worsened due to lack of routine maintenance.

“This road is best described as uneconomical, treacherous and therefore poses great risks to the travelling public and having negative impact on service delivery,” the administrator said.

He said previously it took three hours to reach Wantoat station from Leron Bridge and today it was six to eight hours.

“The worsened situation caused by landslides, deep trenches, steep slopes and flooded rivers also saw an increase in PMV fares from K40 to K60.”

PMV owners petitioned the district administration in 2016 but received no response so far.

Orebut told The National that the petition was received after the district had earlier released K200,000 to the Department of Works which started to work on the road last year.

“We still have commitments pending for roads in interior Leron-Wantoat, Onga-Waffa and hinterlands of Umi-Atzera but government processes are delaying most of the projects,” Orebut said.

Orebut confirmed that deteriorated sections between Tamaman and Wantoat station and said it would be fixed before the new Leron-Wantoat High School was launched next month.

