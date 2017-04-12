K2m road upgrade boost for district

THE Morobe government has allocated K2 million for the sealing of Hobu Road in the Nabak local level government, Nawaeb.

Governor Kelly Naru (pictured) on Saturday officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony to have the 2.5 kilometre road sealed.

The road links government institutions in the area and serves more than 5000.

Sealing of the road will be undertaken by the China Railway International Company.

The funds will come from the Provincial Services Improvement Programme.

Naru said it should cost about K1 million to seal one kilometre but it depends on the geography and topography.

Naru said Nawaeb MP Gisuwat Siniwin, had also committed K1 million towards the construction of the road.

“This is the part of the road sealing programme that we have embarked on since we took office,” he said.

“It is vital to link important government institutions and stations to the headquarters in the city.”

He said Huon Gulf and Nawaeb were close to Lae but were classified as rural districts because the state of the infrastructure in both areas was poor.

He said outer areas of Lae must be part of the development process.

“So when Lae develops, we have to equally develop the peripheral of Lae and all the surrounding districts – in our case it is Huon Gulf and Nawaeb districts,” Naru said.

“We also have to bring up the peripheral of the areas surrounding Lae city to develop them as well to give services and infrastructure wise also.”

