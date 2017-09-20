K2mil to upgrade schools

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Kabwum district development authority (DDA) met last month and allocated K2 million to upgrade four primary schools into high schools.

The decision is good news for many parents in the district who have to send their children to Kabwum High School, the only high school in the area.

When students pass high school they are sent to other districts in Morobe to attend secondary school because Kabwum does not have a secondary school.

DDA chairman and local MP Patrick Basa made this announcement last Saturday when visiting Deyamos LLG’s Yalumet station.

Basa said a total of K3.5 million was allocated for education in Kabwum this year.

He said K1 million was allocated for Kabwum High School to convert it into a secondary school so students would not have to travel to Wasu, Finschhafen, Nawaeb or Lae for secondary education.

He said a primary school in each of the four LLGs was allocated K500,000 to have it upgraded into a high school – Bungawat Primary School in Yus LLG, Yalumet Primary School (Deyamos), Krawan Primary School (Selepet) and Kongi Primary School (Komba).

Another K250,000 was allocated to Dinangat and Yalumet primary schools.

Basa said education was a priority so he wanted to have a high school established in each of the district’s four LLGs.

