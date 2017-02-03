K2million for Hela tourism

By GYNNIE KERO

THE Hela Provincial Government yesterday announced a K2 million allocation to revive its tourism industry which once drew visitors to see bride price ceremonies, bird watching and singsings among other attractions.

Governor Francis Potape said the province was ready to partner with Tourism Promotion Authority and market its tourism potential.

He noted that the province has to address lawlessness in Hela.

Potape called on the Government to look at ways to utilise the Komo airport.

“I want to promote tourism in Hela where people think it’s not possible,” he said.

Yesterday, the Hela Provincial Government also received K100,000 from the Tourism Arts and Culture Ministry.

Tourism Arts and Culture Ministry Tobias Kulang said: “Today’s ceremony is basically a follow-on from the MOU signing which now sees TPA fulfilling its commitment by delivering on some of its obligation covered under the MOU.”

Kulang said Hela was among other provinces that signed the MOU last year with the TPA to enhance the development of tourism as per the national government’s policy on tourism development.

“The role of the provincial governments under the MOU was basically to provide office space, staff and other administrative support,” he said.

“As we all know, Hela was one of the major tourism destinations in PNG, especially given its rich culture,” Kulang added

He said he hoped that the funding assistance of K100,000 could revive the tourism industry in Hela and return it to its former glory as an internationally recognised tourism destination.

