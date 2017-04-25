K3.1mil bridge for New Ireland

Nautilus Minerals has opened its first bridge at West Coast Namatanai, in New Ireland.

The Pubanom bridge, which will also serve the Central New Ireland people, was opened by local MP Byron Chan yesterday.

The bridge was built at a cost of K3.1 million by local company Aloga 42, Nautilus community social responsibility and security manager Stanley Komunt said.

Komunt said the bridge was the result of an agreement signed between Nautilus chief executive Mike Johnston and New Ireland governor Sir Julius Chan in 2013.

“In July 2013, Sir Julius and Mikes Johnston signed an agreement for Nautilus to deliver projects at West Coast (Namatanai).

“Governor, we sincerely apologise for delivering the bridge late for various reasons,” Komunt said. “We were supposed to deliver the bridge immediately after the signing.

“Immediately after production, we will deliver another two more bridges. The agreement says we are to deliver three bridges.

“According to assessment done by Cardno, this bridge can last more than 50 years.”

Local MP Byron Chan thanked Nautilus and Sir Julius for the initiative.

“This bridge is not established by the government of Papua New Guinea,” Chan said. “This came from Nautilus and the agreement with the government of New Ireland.”

Rapahel Los, of ward six LLG, West Coast Namatanai, said: “From 40 to 41 years, we’ve been struggling with accessibility to Namatanai.

“Many vehicles from Central New Ireland are usually stranded on the other side.

“It will help the traveling public as well as those who operate small businesses within the area.”

