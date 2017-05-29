K3.5mil bridge links to villages

By PISAI GUMAR

A BRIDGE linking the Bulolo highway to Mare villages in Huon Gulf and those near the Wafi mine in Morobe was completed last week.

South Korean company AG Investments Ltd built the bridge by setting up the panels and deckings on Thursday and Friday after completing the foundation and access roads.

Company managing director Alan Ghuo said that the bridge cost the Huon Gulf district K3.5 million.

It was jointly launched by Morobe Governor Kelly Naru, Huon Gulf MP Ross Seymour and former administrator Robin Bazinuc in April 16 last year.

The foundation of

the 70-tonne Bailey bridge is 40m long length.

The Morobe Tutumang in its 2016 budget approved K300,000 from the provincial services improvement programme (PSIP) funds to assist in the overall cost of the bridge.

However, Governor Naru mid last year told the National that the provincial government had in fact committed K1.5 million for the bridge.

Seymour said that the provincial government has yet to fulfill its commitments.

He said that two bridges and eight roads were constructed during his term apart from social services mostly

education facilities and tertiary scholarships.

The bridges are Mare in Wampar at a cost K3.5 million and Sapa in Morobe which cost K430,000 and was built by Atzera Construction Limited.

The roads are Rumion-Mama-Bogeba, Watut-Maralina and Wawin-Ngaromanki in Wampar; Buansing-Mubo, Pop Dubi-Kamiatum, extension to Salamaua-Hote and Wagau-Bomatu in Salamaua; and Morobe-Pema.

The Wagau-Bomatu project was a partnership with Bulolo district.

