K3000 boost for rugby league competition

Divine Word University SRC president Benjamin Kerua has thanked a transport company for sponsoring K3000 worth of trophies and cash prizes to help the university’s Unity Rugby League competition stage its nines tournament on Friday.

Kerua, who is also the patron of Unity Rugby League during the presentation, thanked Mitre Pacific Transport, a local company owned by a DWU graduate for supporting the university’s rugby league tournament.

Eight male teams and four female teams from DWU and other colleges took part in the nines challenge which was a prelude to the proper 13s season that would start after the nines.

The Unity Rugby League is in its second season after it was initiated by the DWU student council last year.

Its representative male and female teams also participated in the Northern Confederation trials in Lae for the first time last August.

Proprietor of Mitre Transport Ltd Tony Kerowa delivered the set of trophies and cash prizes on behalf of the company SRC president witnessed by fellow students.

The Mitre Pacific Transport support comes after Brian Bell Limited donated a new set of rugby league goalpost pads to Unity Rugby League which is affiliated to the PNG Rugby Football league (PNGRFL) as an institutional league, involving students from DWU and other colleges in Madang.

Kerowa said as a former DWU student it was gratifying for his business to support the students’ competition and would continue backing them as long as situations permit.

He said since relocating to Madang in 2012, he has been supporting the Western Highlands students as their patron and was delighted to extend his support to the campus league competition.

