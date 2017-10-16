K30,000 to benefit students

Over 250 elementary school students in Gaivakala village in Abau district of Central will benefit from K30,000 presented by National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop.

Gaivakala Elementary School maintenance manager Bagi Roani said the community had a plan in place to extend a semi-permanent classroom and a large part of the money given by Parkop would be used for that.

Ward councillor Oti Kumu told The National last week that on behalf of the Gaivakala community, he was thankful to the governor because he was not their representative in Parliament.

Like this: Like Loading...