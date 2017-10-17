K300,000 theft case delayed to allow police to finish files

FIVE men who allegedly stole a safe containing K300,000 from a home in Port Moresby have been remanded while police complete their files.

They are Spencer Gerry, 29, from Chimbu, Michael Korigi 30, from Eastern Highland, Henry Moit, 29, from Central, Kupa Kupsi Wialu, 36, from Southern Highland and Dominic Jason Aku, 23, from Eastern Highlands.

They appeared in the Waigani Committal Court last week charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of break-in and enter.

Magistrate Mekeo Gauli adjourned the case to Nov 15 to allow time for police to complete their files. The court heard that on Oct 7, the five armed men stole the safe containing K300,000 in cash and other important documents and properties from a home in Gordon.

Police allege that they arrived in a stolen vehicle, held up the security guard and demanded the remote to the gate.

They entered the room of the owner and took the safe.

The owner who was away was alerted about the incident and reported the matter to police.

The five were arrested and charged.

