K318mil project for bridges praised

By LUKE KAMA

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) is impressed with the progress of a US$100 million (K318 million) investment to replace all temporary single-lane bridges with double-lane standard bridges on national highways.

Yesterday, the Pacific Department’s deputy director general James Lynch with other Asian Development Bank delegates, Works and Implementation Minister Michael Nali, the minister’s first secretary Mark Gilbert, Secretary David Wereh and China Harbour Engineering Company senior officials visited two of the projects at Laloki and Brown River along the Magi Highway in Central.

Lynch, who was impressed with the progress, highlighted that the bank was committed to improve the road connectivity throughout Papua New Guinea to enable access to basic goods and services.

“I came to Papua New Guinea in May last year, when the documents were signed for this project and it’s good to see the bridges are completed,” Lynch said.

Nali thanked the bank, on behalf of the Government, and highlighted that Asian Development Bank was a true and genuine development partner to the country.

