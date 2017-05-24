K3bil investment in agriculture sector planned

A GOVERNMENT led by the Triumph Heritage Empowerment Party will invest K3billion into reviving the agriculture sector, according to party leader Don Polye.

Polye, the Kandep MP, said the coalition parties in the Opposition were confident of forming the next government.

“So far, I can say with confidence that THE Party and its coalition in the opposition have performed exceptionally well,” he said.

The coalition parties include the Pangu Party, National Party, People’s Movement for Change, New Generation Party, People’s Progress Party and the Melanesian Alliance.

“What we earn from our extractive industries like copper, gold, oil and gas, we will invest and diversify into the agriculture sector which will enrich and empower Papua New Guineans.”

Polye said they would immediately table a supplementary budget.

“We will sell the 10.01 percent Government shares in Oil Search Limited and with the current oil price, we can earn close to K1.5billion on that sale,” he said.

“We will reform the public service, stop all the loopholes leaking public funds and by fighting corruption, we will save some K4billion.”

