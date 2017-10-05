K3m for SHP operation

By GYNNIE KERO

THE Government is providing K3 million for security operations in Southern Highlands in the wake of unrest and civil disobedience triggered by the declaration of the winner of the provincial seat.

Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari said the funding was among a list of undertakings resolved by the National Security Advisory Committee which met yesterday in Port Moresby.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki and additional police officers are expected in Mendi this week to restore order.

The undertakings include:

immediately invoking the current callout provision and sending security reinforcement with the support of the Defence Force;

appointing a senior officer to take charge of the operation in Southern Highlands;

Baki to immediately liaise with all SHP regional seat candidates to bring the law and order situation under control;

for the police to immediately investigate the killings of innocent people and the destruction of properties with the view to charges those responsible for the criminal acts. The investigations is to include those instigating such criminal actions;

the Government to provide K3 million for the security operation.

Lupari, pictured, urged leaders at all levels to restore normalcy and services in Mendi and SHP.

Lupari described the murder of two policemen and the destruction of public and private properties in Mendi as barbaric and lacking respect for human lives and the law.

“What persons in their right minds can do such things?” he said.

“It’s very sad that people are taking the law into their own hands and have no regard for human lives.

“Police need everyone’s support and assistance to bring to justice those instigators and perpetrators of these barbaric acts of crime.”

