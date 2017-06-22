K3mil bridge opens for Huon Gulf

THE K3.5 million Mare-Wampet Bridge is an important contribution from Huon Gulf district to support the operations of Wafi mining and spin-off activities, Morobe Governor Kelly Naru says.

Naru opened the bridge on Tuesday, witnessed by about 1,000 Wampar people who also had a minute’s silence to remember their fellow villagers who had been swept away during flooding of the Mare River in the past.

Local MP Ross Seymour said he was honoured to have Naru and the managing director of the construction company, AG Investment Limited, Allan Gua officiate at the opening of the bridge.

Naru said it was a milestone achievement that will provide access to villagers in Huon Gulf and Bulolo district, as well as government, companies and small-scale businesses.

“However, the impact and benefits will be immense and locals must get organised by sorting out clan land issues and acquire incorporated land group (ILG) certificates to get value out from the bridge by working in partnership with government and companies,” Naru said.

“The achievement reflects a servant leadership with a practical mindset and a silent achiever making great impacts in services delivery as a first time MP,” Naru said.

“Wampar, what sort of leadership are you searching for when your own son (Seymour) can prove the substance of leadership silently in providing essential human needs,” he said.

Naru commended Guo for proving engineering and construction skills that convinced the provincial government which provided K1 million for the bridge.

“Allan, in fact you have won our hearts and this project is not the first and last,” he said.

The bridge links Bulolo highway from Wampet-Mare village to connect the Wafi mine and surrounding communities.

Naru, Seymour, former administrator Robin Bazinuc and Guo broke ground for the bridge on April 16 last year.

