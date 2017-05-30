K4.3mil benefits unspent: Report

THE 2016 leave fares in the budget expenditure for teachers in Mamose region seems unrealistic compared with the actual appropriation and warrants issued by the Treasury Department, says regional teachers’ association secretary Michael Amos.

The PNG Teachers Association Mamose secretary said public servants who were not teachers but serving in provincial education divisions were also included in the budget for teachers’ leave fares.

According to documents from the Treasury Department, the overall appropriation for teachers and public servants in Mamose was K12.9 million.

Treasury issued overall warrants for K10,981,200 for teachers and public servants’ leave fare entitlements.

The overall expenditure was K6,641,200, unissued warrants from Treasury was K1,918,800 and overall unspent warrants in the region was K4.340 million.

Aimos raised concern over the unspent warrant of K4.340 million and urged provincial administrators and education advisers to explain.

“The expenditure of the budget is unrealistic, it’s deception meaning that ordinary public servants are also included in this warrant and are paid, which is clear double-dipping ,and the issue needs immediate investigation and all payment structures and systems overhauled,” Aimos claimed.

Total appropriation for Morobe was K6.4m, warrants issued were for K5,566,500.

Only K3,732,800 was expended while unissued warrants were K833,500 and the unspent warrant K1,833,700.

In Madang, K2.5m was appropriated and warrants issued were for K2,088,700 of which K1,477,300 was expended. The unissued warrants were for K411,300 and unspent warrant K611,400.

In East Sepik, appropriation was K2.2 million and warrants issued for K1,889,400. Only K728,000 was expended. The unissued warrants were for K310,600 and unspent warrant K1.161,400 million.

The West Sepik appropriation was K1.8m and warrants issued K1,436,600. The expenditure was K703,100, unissued warrant K363,400 and unspent warrant K733,500.

In Morobe, provincial education chairman Andrew Gena told The National earlier that the division budgeted K7 million for teachers’ leave entitlements. The provincial government allocated K5 million and the education division K2 million.

Former Morobe provincial treasurer Andrew Namuesh said the unissued warrants meant that the Treasury Department never issued the warrants to provinces due to cash shortfall.

Aimos said many teachers in the region who had applied for leave last year had yet to receive their entitlements.

