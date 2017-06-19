K400 million hospital for Enga

ENGA is to have a new K400 million hospital built by the Government with a loan from China Exim Bank.

It will have 300 beds and modern facilities.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill did a ground breaking ceremony for the hospital last Friday in Wabag.

“This hospital will be the pride of the people of this country and Enga is the first province to receive the support of building a new hospital,” he said.

“Yes, we do have hospitals, but to my understanding I can say that the national government did not build any hospital since independence.”

He said the hospital would be the biggest in the country with modern facilities.

“We need to start promoting good and healthy life and I’m happy to announce to you that Papua New Guinea is moving,” O’Neill said.

He said infrastructures were his Government’s priority and he would continue to fund them.

“It is about time we look at the bigger picture and stop playing our inhouse politics.”

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase said the hospital would be designed by Americans.

Construction will begin next month, he said.

