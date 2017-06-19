K42mil road nears completion

THE K42.8 million road connecting Pitpit Street in Waigani to the Gerehu back road in Port Moresby is expected to be completed by August.

Contractor MC Infrastructure says the four-kilometre two-lane road, which runs along the back of the University of PNG, began in October 2015 is nearing completion.

“It is 80 per cent complete,” MC Infrastructure managing director Graham Moody said.

He said they had completed the sections at both ends and were working on the middle section.

“So about a kilometre of the road is left now,” he said.

“With the original design, the road was supposed to be connected all the way to the Parliament house but that section of the road was taken out and it is now connected to the Somare Circuit, linking the Parliament and the new convention centre.

“That road is also in the same budget within that contract. Some of money was taken out and used in reconnecting the road.”

Moody said the road from Parliament House to the Convention Centre was a four lane road without any concrete dividing it.

“That is because for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting you cannot have anything obstructing traffic to go through one side of the road to the other in case of emergency, that is why it is being built like that,” he said.

“But the one from Waigani to Gerehu is two lane and we’ve put street lights on the side of the road.”

He said the new road was purposely built to make way for new developments and was fully funded by the National Capital District Commission through a Bank South Pacific Loan.

Like this: Like Loading...