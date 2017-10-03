K451,000 market opens in Alotau

PEOPLE at East Cape in Alotau, Milne Bay, will now be able to sell their produce in the new market opened on Saturday.

Alotau MP, Treasurer and Deputy Prime Minister Charles Abel urged the people to look after the market which was funded by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA).

Fisheries Minister Patrick Basa said the new market would create an opportunity for families to enhance their livelihoods through fish and marine resources.

The NFA and the Alotau District Development Authority funded it for K451,437.

Basa said the fisheries sector should help businesses and individuals generate more income.

The market located at a transit point in the province would also serve the islanders from Esa’ala district.

The islanders usually travel to East Cape by dinghy then travel on PMV to Alotau town to sell their marine produce.

