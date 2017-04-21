‘K45bn investment shows strength in relations’

AUSTRALIAN High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea Bruce Davis says the strength of economic relationship between the two countries is depicted by an Australian investment of K45 billion.

He was addressing the third graduation of the on Wednesday at the Irealya campus, outside Wabag.

“The strength of our economic partnership is seen that Australia has invested K45 billion in PNG,” Davis said.

“PNG receives 60 per cent of the K14 billion trade between our countries.”

He said the increasing business, social and institutional relations between the two countries offered hope in searching for jobs.

Davis said the students’ priority was to use their skills to drive business or industry.

“Be sure that when the next resource boom happens, your country is ready to take advantage of it,” he said.

