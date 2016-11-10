K5.6m spent, no proper records

THE Cocoa Board of PNG spent more than K5.6 million in 2014 without proper accounting and no proper board of directors in place.

More than K2.5 million was spent on three projects, K1.3 million on travel and subsistence allowances, K500,000 on a company that was engaged without a tender and a consultant was overpaid by K129,000 or about 190 per cent.

All this was revealed in the Auditor-General’s 2015 Report.

The board spent K19 million on three projects – Cocoa Quality project, Freight Subsidy Project and Cocoa Nursery Project.

“A total of K9,173,811 was spent in aggregate as per the financial records of the board during the financial period ended Sept 30, 2014,” Auditor-General Philip Nauga said.

He said he was unable to verify transactions totalling K2,593,283 as the board did not provide sufficient details and documents.

“As a result, I was unable to comment and conclude whether the balance was fairly stated and disclosed in the financial statements for the year ended Sept 30, 2014.”

Nagua said the board was unable to properly acquit for the K1,356,027 spent on travel and subsistence allowances.

He said the Financial Management Manual stated that any officer on travel duty overseas must acquit travel advances within 14 days of his return.

“At the same time, Part 20 paragraph 12.10 of the manual stipulates that advances to officers for domestic duty travels be acquitted within seven days of return from duty travel by submitting an acquittal form.

“This issue was raised in my prior year’s audit report.”

Nauga also raised concern over payments for jobs or purchases without three quotations, lack of minor contract/consultancy agreement and public tender.

“The board did not obtain three written quotations for purchases valued between K5000 and under K500,000,” he said and pointed out that K970,590 was paid out in such circumstances.

In one of these, the board engaged a company to supply and install some water pumps for K519,750.

The board also engaged a human resource consultant to recruit personnel.

“Based on the terms of reference or contract agreement provided for my verification, the total consultancy cost was K67,000,” Nauga said.

“However, I noted that a total of K196,000 was paid to the consultant.

Like this: Like Loading...