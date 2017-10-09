K5000 to HB fire appeal

The Nasfund Savings and Loans Society donated K5000 towards the Hanuabada fire appeal last Friday.

Society general-manager Vari Lahui said the donation was a portion of NCSL’s contribution towards fire-affected communities where rehabilitation activities were still being conducted.

He said the Hanuabada community had the reputation of participating in general city clean-ups and donating to various medical appeals.

“We hope our donation assists in any way possible in rehabilitating villagers who lost their homes in this terrible incident, and also helps them rebuild their lives,” Lahui said.

Hanuabada fire appeal committee executive Lohia Samuel said the donation would be utilised to help assist them and thanked NCSL for its financial support.

